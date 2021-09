USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter praised Ricardo Pepi's debut in the United States 4-1 win over Honduras in their World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (8 September).

The 18-year-old made scored on his international debut in the 75th minute and provided the assist for Brenden Aaronson to score the third goal for the U.S.

Berhalter said Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, who limped off the field in the 62nd minute, suffered a slight ankle injury.