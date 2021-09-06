Gregg Berhalter

US Men's National Team Coach

"Regarding Alphonso Davies, I think he’s an outstanding player, really dynamic [as a] full-back or winger. He had a great couple seasons at Bayern Munich and won everything there is to win. It’s been a pleasure watching him develop over these last few years, coming from MLS and now playing for Bayern Munich. I’ve said it before, I like Canada’s group, I think they have a lot of good players. It’s been fun watching them develop over the last few years through the MLS and now the national team. And we know it’s going to be a difficult game and now for us it’s about playing our own game, understanding at home, being aggressive and embracing the battle of the game. And I think we’ll be fine."