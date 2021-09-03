U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter, USMNT captain Tyler Adams and defender Tim Ream spoke to the media on Thursday (1 September) following a 0-0 draw at El Salvador in their FIFA World Cup qualifying opener.

Berhalter, who coached his first qualifier, called it a "great learning experience" for his young side, but rued the team's missed chances.

“We got to get better, we got to get more connected as a team and finish our chances,” Berhalter said.

The U.S. lineup averaged 23 years, 282 days, the fourth-youngest in a qualifier in the modern era.

It included nine players making their qualifying debuts, all but Yedlin and central defender Tim Ream, who was on the bench in Couva.

The U.S. plays next on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, against Canada, which opened with a 1-1 draw against visiting Honduras, then is at Honduras on Sept. 8.