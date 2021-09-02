Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni remains optimistic that his team's star player, Lionel Messi, will be fit and available to play all three of the Albiceleste's World Cup qualifiers starting against Venezuela on Thursday.

Despite Messi's recent move from Barcelona to PSG which has limited the Argentine number ten's time on the pitch in recent weeks, Copa America champion Scaloni claims his star is in good physical condition ahead of what he expects to be a "very difficult game" against Venezuela in Caracas.