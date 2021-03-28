GOAL | James Westwood

Kylian Mbappe can go on to "win many" Ballons d'Ors, according to Andriy Shevchenko, who says the France star has "an exceptional future".

Mbappe has enjoyed a rapid rise to the very highest level since making his breakthrough at Monaco in 2016, enjoying success at both club and international level.

Ukraine boss Shevchenko, who saw the Paris Saint-Germain star draw a blank against his team in World Cup qualifying last week, believes he is capable of winning the most prestigious individual award in football if he continues on his current trajectory.

What's been said?

Shevchenko told a press conference of Mbappe's talents, three days after Ukraine's 1-1 draw with France: "We know how fantastic he is. He has an exceptional future. He is a boy who must win many Golden Balls, because he deserves it.

"The key for us was not to give him space."

MBAPPE'S RECORD FOR FRANCE

Mbappe's ineffective display against Ukraine was an anomaly for the 22-year-old, who has been one of the most consistent performers in Didier Deschamps' squad since making his debut for France in 2017.

The PSG talisman has scored 16 goals in 40 games for Les Bleus to date, including four in their run to glory at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

HOW HAS MBAPPE PERFORMED FOR PSG THIS SEASON?

Mbappe has found the net 30 times in 36 appearances in all competitions for PSG in 2020-21, one more than he managed in the whole of last season.

The former Monaco starlet has recorded 20 goals in Ligue 1 and six in the Champions League, with Mauricio Pochettino's side still in the hunt for both competitions heading into the business end of the campaign.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Mbappe will be back in action with his country when they take on Kazakhstan in their second Group D fixture on Sunday. He will also be in contention to feature against Bosnia and Herzegovina three days later, before he is due to return to PSG ahead of a huge Ligue 1 clash against Lille.