Scaloni To Lead Argentina Through World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Scaloni will take charge of Argentina in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has confirmed.

Scaloni was part of Argentina's coaching staff for their poor campaign at Russia 2018, after which Jorge Sampaoli left his post.

#SelecciónMayor El Comité Ejecutivo de la @afa resolvió hoy darle continuidad a Lionel Scaloni como entrenador de la @Argentina durante las próximas Eliminatorias para el Mundial de Qatar 2022, que comenzarán el año próximo. https://t.co/XLvUTRnSyP pic.twitter.com/4bksLz2Z9r — AFA (@afa) July 30, 2019

The AFA put the former Deportivo La Coruna defender in charge, initially on a temporary basis, and he led Argentina to the Copa America semi-finals, where they lost to rivals and eventual champions Brazil.

But it seems Scaloni has done enough to impress the AFA as he will be staying in charge for their qualifying campaign.

"The executive committee of the AFA decided to give continuity during the next qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that will begin next year, to the selection project headed by Lionel Scaloni," an AFA statement said.

Argentina won the Copa America third-place play-off earlier this month against Chile in a match that saw star forward Lionel Messi controversially sent off.

They are set to face Chile, Mexico and Germany in friendlies ahead of starting on the road to Qatar.