Español
TV Guide
World Cup Qualifiers

North Macedonia Humiliate Low's Germany with Late Winner

Goals from Goran Pandev and Eljif Elmas, either side of an Ilkay Gundogan penalty, earned North Macedonia a shock 2-1 win over Germany.

REUTERS

Germany dropped their first points in World Cup 2022 qualifying as they suffered a shock 2-1 loss at home to North Macedonia on Wednesday.

Joachim Low's side had defeated Iceland and Romania in their first two Group J games without conceding, but they were stunned in Duisburg by Eljif Elmas' late goal.

Veteran forward Goran Pandev had earlier given North Macedonia a half-time lead, which Ilkay Gundogan cancelled out with a contentious penalty for Ezgjan Alioski's challenge on Leroy Sane.

 

But Germany, ranked 52 places above their opponents in the FIFA rankings, saw substitute Timo Werner miss a glorious chance shortly before Elmas converted Arijan Ademi's cutback to snatch a famous win for the visitors.

Germany World Cup Qualifiers North Macedonia
Previous Enrique Defends Spain's Rotation Policy
Read
Enrique Defends Spain's Rotation Policy
Next

Latest Stories

>