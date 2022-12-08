Raheem Sterling will rejoin England's World Cup squad on Friday ahead of the quarterfinal against France after a whistle-stop trip home.

The Chelsea forward traveled to be with his family after an apparent burglary at their house that saw a number of valuable items stolen.

The 28-year-old was not involved in England's last-16 win against Senegal on Sunday, with manager Gareth Southgate saying Sterling was heading home.

An investigation has been launched by Surrey Police after the raid was reported on Saturday.

The force said there had been "no threat of violence... as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively".

The Football Association said in a statement on Thursday: "Raheem Sterling will return to England's World Cup base in Qatar.

"The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France."

It may mean his return comes too late for Sterling to stand any chance of starting Saturday's game against the defending champions, given he has missed several key training sessions.

Sterling, who turned 28 on Thursday, has scored 20 goals in 81 senior appearances for England. He has one goal so far at this World Cup, netted in the opening 6-2 win against Iran.