Williams Morales, Operations Manager of Al Janoub stadium, speaks about how he got to work for this year's World Cup in Qatar and how it is a dream come true. He also explains the challenges he had to face while building the stadium, the many features the stadium has, his experience living in Qatar, the evolution of the country after being elected as host for the 2022 World Cup, and more.
Road to Qatar: Exclusive interview with the Operations Manager of Al Janoub stadium
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022