Sergio Ramos missed out on a World Cup recall in a Spain squad announcement that saw few surprises.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender was not included in Luis Enrique's 26-man party, having originally been included in La Roja's provisional 55-man list.

Ramos was previously omitted for Euro 2020 following an injury-hit final season at Real Madrid, with his last international cap coming against Kosovo in March 2021 in qualifying for Qatar 2022.

But there had been an outside chance the 36-year-old would have been invited back into the fold for a fifth World Cup, given his improved form and fitness at PSG and his leadership.

Ultimately, Luis Enrique stuck mainly with the players he used during Spain's Nations League campaign.

One shock was at center-back, where Inigo Martinez missed out as Hugo Guillamon was preferred.

There was no recall for Liverpool midfielder Thiago, but Ansu Fati returned despite starting only five matches for Barcelona this season.

Spain squad in full:

David Raya (Brentford), Robert Sanchez (Brighton and Hove Albion), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao); Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Pau Torres (Villarreal); Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain), Gavi (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City); Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).