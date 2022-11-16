Pedri believes last year's near misses in the European Championship and the Nations League will benefit Spain in their quest to win a second World Cup this year.

The Barcelona midfielder was named Young Player of the Tournament as Spain were beaten by Italy in the semi-finals of the delayed Euro 2020, before La Roja suffered a Nations League final defeat to France last October.

While Spain have only reached the World Cup's final four once in their past 13 participations – when they won the tournament in 2010 – Pedri is optimistic about their chances of competing in Qatar.

Asked by Mundo Deportivo whether Luis Enrique's side could win the tournament, the 19-year-old responded: "Why not?

"You have to focus first on the group stage and then on the following rounds, but we have a team to be able to compete.

"We come from a European Championship and a Nations League where we did very well. In the Euros we reached the semi-finals, and I was sure that if we went to the final, we would win it.

"In the Nations League I could hardly play, but the team was very good. We are a very good group and it shows on the pitch.

"We don't have a megastar, the group is our best star. When you all run together and everyone knows what they want and what you're playing for, I think you have a lot done and a good chance of winning.

"We are going to the World Cup with everything, with a lot of desire to give the fans happiness, whether they support us from home or from Qatar. Let's give it our all."

Pedri believes two South American sides could represent Spain's main competitors in Qatar, with the form of Paris Saint-Germain star and Barca legend Lionel Messi likely to be crucial to any challenge from Argentina.

"I think that Brazil and Argentina have two great teams," Pedri said. "Brazil because they have incredible quality in their players and Argentina because they have the best player, and I think they are going to really want to win this World Cup."

Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica next Wednesday before facing fellow Group E foes Germany and Japan.