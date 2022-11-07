Manuel Neuer has left the door open to representing Germany at another World Cup after this year's tournament in Qatar.

The goalkeeper, who won the Golden Glove at Brazil 2014 eight years ago with four clean sheets over seven games, looks set to play in his fourth edition later this month.

The Bayern Munich man has recovered from a shoulder injury and is expected to be included in Hansi Flick's squad for Qatar 2022.

But Neuer has refused to rule out appearing at a fifth tournament, at the 2026 World Cup, when he will be 40 years old, keeping the door open for his international future.

"You never know. I assume that it will be the last World Cup for me, but it doesn't have to be like that," he told Sports Illustrated.

"I'm not afraid to say that we want to be world champions. We know that many nations want that. Many things play a role, but we need the right momentum."

The upcoming tournament will be the first at which Germany has not been led by Joachim Low since 2006, with his former assistant Flick taking the reins since.

Neuer enjoys a close relationship with the coach, having won the Champions League in 2020 under him, and believes his man management skills are a particular asset.

"After his time with the national team, we were always in contact and exchanged ideas. It's important to me that you can say everything to his face openly and honestly," the goalkeeper added.

"That's what I like about [Flick]. I don't have to mince my words and can be honest, even if I think that he didn't do something very well. I don't treat him any differently than I would a player, I can just throw my opinion out there."

Meanwhile, Neuer will be one of eight European captains – including England's Harry Kane – to wear a distinctive heart-adorned armband as part of the OneLove campaign in Qatar, protesting against discrimination in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalized.

The goalkeeper highlighted the importance of displaying unity through that gesture, adding: "The last European Championship took place during the Pride month of June, and within many European teams we decided we have to set an example.

"Like in the round of 16 against England, when we supported each other, we went along with the Englishmen on their knees [against racism]. Harry Kane, like me, wore the rainbow armband.

"That's how the European national teams came up with the idea of showing our flag together in Qatar. We want to demonstrate this diversity and freedom together.

"We don't hide ourselves with 'OneLove', even if we were accused of it not being a rainbow flag [on the armband].

"We are acting even more united, and are showing the sense of unity that not only one nation is committed but that we are doing this together."