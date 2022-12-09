Neymar said he was rooting for himself when asked if he would be supporting club-mates Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi in the wake of Brazil's World Cup exit.

Brazil looked set to make the semi-finals in Qatar when Neymar put them ahead against Croatia at Education City Stadium midway through extra time.

But Croatia prevailed 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out following Bruno Petkovic's leveler to leave the pre-tournament favorites' hopes in tatters.

While Brazil are out, Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Mbappe of France and Messi of Argentina both still had a chance of winning the tournament when the Selecao squad spoke to reporters after their defeat.

Neymar, though, was not best pleased when asked if he had paid any mind to their fortunes.

"That's hard to talk [about] now," said the 30-year-old, who had been in tears at full-time. "I was rooting for myself."

Neymar's goal, which capped a sublime move started by the PSG star, took him level with the great Pele on 77 international goals for the Selecao.