Perú and El Salvador will clash at the Audi Field in Washington D.C., in a friendly match that will air on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español at 7:50 PM ET / 4:50 PM PT.

Perú, who almost made it to the World Cup but got eliminated by Australia via penalties in the International Play-Off, is fresh out of a close loss 1-0 against México last Saturday. The South American side is #21 on the FIFA Rankings.

El Salvador and Honduras were scheduled to play last Saturday, but the match was canceled. El Salvador is 71st in the FIFA Rankings.

➡️ Perú vs. El Salvador will start at 7:50 PM ET / 4:50 PM PT LIVE on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. 📺🔥

WHEN:

beIN SPORTS XTRA DATE SHOW AIR TIME (EST) Tuesday, September 27 International Friendly: Perú vs. El Salvador 7:50 PM LIVE

HOW TO WATCH:

