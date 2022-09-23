Brazil will face Tunisia on Tuesday, September 27, at the Parc des Princes in Paris in their last test before embarking on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain home will serve as the site for the clash between the #1 team in the world against a strong Tunisia side that shows up on the 30th slot of the FIFA Rankings.



➡️ BRAZIL vs. TUNISIA will start at 2:20 PM ET / 11:20 AM PT LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. 📺🔥



beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming platforms such as The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Tubi, YouTubeTV, Fanatiz, fubo TV, and more and via over-the-air television in all major cities. For a complete list visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

Find the channel below ⬇️

PSG's stars Neymar and Marquinhos will play on familiar grounds in Paris, heading an impressive Brazil squad managed by Tite:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer (all Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Roger Ibañez (Roma)

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fred (both Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo).

Brazil shares Group G of the World Cup with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon, while Tunisia is in Group D along with France, Australia, Denmark, and Australia.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20.

WHEN:

beIN SPORTS XTRA DATE SHOW AIR TIME (EST) Friday, September 23 International Friendly: Brazil vs. Ghana 2:20 PM LIVE

HOW TO WATCH:

Find out how to watch beIN SPORTS XTRA here.

For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.