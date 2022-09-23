Brazil will face Tunisia on Tuesday, September 27, at the Parc des Princes in Paris in their last test before embarking on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Paris Saint-Germain home will serve as the site for the clash between the #1 team in the world against a strong Tunisia side that shows up on the 30th slot of the FIFA Rankings.
➡️ BRAZIL vs. TUNISIA will start at 2:20 PM ET / 11:20 AM PT LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. 📺🔥
beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming platforms such as The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Tubi, YouTubeTV, Fanatiz, fubo TV, and more and via over-the-air television in all major cities. For a complete list visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.
Find the channel below ⬇️
PSG's stars Neymar and Marquinhos will play on familiar grounds in Paris, heading an impressive Brazil squad managed by Tite:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer (all Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Roger Ibañez (Roma)
Midfielders: Casemiro, Fred (both Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)
Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo).
Brazil shares Group G of the World Cup with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon, while Tunisia is in Group D along with France, Australia, Denmark, and Australia.
The World Cup kicks off on November 20.
WHEN:
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
DATE
|
SHOW
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
Friday, September 23
|
International Friendly:
Brazil vs. Ghana
|
2:20 PM LIVE
HOW TO WATCH:
Find out how to watch beIN SPORTS XTRA here.
|
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
|
|
YouTube TV
|
|
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
|
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
|
|
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, Tubi, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
|
|
fuboTV, YouTube TV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Tubi, SportsTV, and Canela TV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
|
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
|
fuboTV, Fanatiz
|
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
|
fuboTV
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
|
|
fuboTV
For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.