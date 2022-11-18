Bruno Fernandes says he has "no problem" with Cristiano Ronaldo following his Manchester United and Portugal team-mate's explosive interview.

Ronaldo told TalkTV he felt betrayed by United and spoke of how his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag has broken down, also criticizing club owners the Glazer family.

Footage emerged of Fernandes seemingly giving Ronaldo a frosty reception when they reported for international duty ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this week.

United defender Raphael Varane stated that the Ronaldo saga had "obviously affected" the club.

Yet Fernandes says he has no issue with the forward as Portugal prepare to face Ghana in their first match of the tournament next Thursday.

The midfielder told Sky Sports: "I didn't read the interview so I'm okay with that. As I said before, now it's the national team, it's Portugal. The coach made a point that it's us, he made that point since I came with the national team in 2017.

"That is still clear, that in his mind the main thing here is the national team and us, so we have to be focused on the World Cup.

"You don't have a chance to play a World Cup many times – Cristiano did really well to play five times, this will be his fifth time – so everyone is ready for that, everyone wants to give their best for the team."

Fernandes added: "This is the national team, Manchester United will be my focus after the World Cup, after December 18, because that is the final.

"I have no problem with anyone. I do my job. You have to control yourself, give your best and that's it."