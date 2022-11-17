Costa Rica canceled their World Cup warm-up match against Iraq due to an issue over passports.

Luis Fernando Suarez's side were set for one final test before they begin their Group E campaign against Spain in Qatar next Wednesday.

Ahead of traveling to the Gulf State on Friday, Costa Rica had been staying in Kuwait, with the intention to cross into Iraq for Thursday's friendly.

But having traveled to the border on Wednesday, a request to have their passports not stamped was not honored by local authorities, forcing them to return to their camp.

"The match against Iraq was suspended," Costa Rica's Football Federation stated.

"An agreement that was made with the non-stamping of passports was not respected and for this reason, it was decided not to enter Iraq and cancel the match."

Costa Rica are competing in their third consecutive tournament, having reached a best-ever finish at Brazil 2014 by progressing to the quarter-finals.

A dismal Russia 2018 campaign saw them eliminated in the group stages, with Suarez's side likely to face a tough test in a group that also contains Japan and Germany.