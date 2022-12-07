Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
World Cup Qatar 2022

The Fascinating Life of a Pearl Diver and a Yemeni Lunch, with Chef Alan Hughes

Alan Hughes

Chef Alan Hughes meets a pearl diver and learns about his unique life and experiences, and then enjoys a delicious Yemeni lunch. 

Enjoy another episode of Curiosities of a Chef in Qatar, with Alan Hughes, and see all the episodes here. 

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Alan Hughes
Previous The Spice Market at Souq Al Waqif, with Chef Alan
Read
The Spice Market at Souq Al Waqif, with Chef Alan Hughes
Next The Barzan Towers and Mandi Chicken in the Traditi
Read
The Barzan Towers and Mandi Chicken in the Traditional Arab Way, With Chef Alan Hughes
-

Latest Stories

>