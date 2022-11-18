Let's tour around beautiful Doha, the capital city of Qatar, which has a highly effective and luxurious Metro system. But that's not it! We'll also hop out to the food trucks at the fantastic Lusail Marina to make it a complete experience.
This is Curiosities of a Chef in Qatar, with Alan Hughes, celebrating the Qatar World Cup through its people, places, and of course! Delicious cuisine!
Doha's Metro System and the Food Trucks at Lusail Marina, with Chef Alan Hughes
Let's tour around beautiful Doha, the capital city of Qatar, which has a highly effective and luxurious Metro system. But that's not it! We'll also hop out to the food trucks at the fantastic Lusail Marina to make it a complete experience.
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Alan Hughes