Trinity Rodman scored her first goal for the United States in Tuesday's 9-0 win against Uzbekistan.

The 19-year-old forward is the daughter of five-time NBA champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Dennis Rodman, but is already forging a reputation in her own right.

Rodman was the NWSL Rookie of the Year and the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2021.

And the Washington Spirit sensation, earning her third cap, achieved another milestone in scoring the seventh goal of a dominant USWNT win.

Half-time substitute Rodman steered a right-footed finish into the bottom-left corner from just inside the box in the 71st minute, becoming the first teenager to score for the USWNT since 2018.

For a player of such huge potential, it was perhaps fitting Rodman's breakthrough goal came at Subaru Park, the home of the Philadelphia Union where 115-goal great Alex Morgan also netted for the first time in national team colors back in 2010.

"For Trinity, it's her first goal," coach Vlatko Andonovski said. "But I said in the post-game huddle: I truly believe that's the first of many.

"It is a very nice moment and a very nice experience, obviously for Trinity but for me too. I was very proud of her.

"She has worked very hard to earn an opportunity, very hard to earn minutes on this team."