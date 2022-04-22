Barcelona were watched by a world-record crowd of 91,648 fans as they hammered Wolfsburg 5-1 in the Women's Champions League semi-finals.

Only last month, a record crowd for a women's football match of 91,553 attended Camp Nou as Barca defeated Real Madrid 5-2 in the same competition.

It was another five-star showing from Jonatan Giraldez's team on Friday, as the attendance record was surpassed.

Barcelona will head into next week's second leg of the last-four tie with a comprehensive lead, thanks to goals from Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who scored twice.

Barca are the Champions League holders and look well placed to go on and retain their title. French rivals Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the other semi-final, with the first leg on Sunday.