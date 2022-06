Women’s international friendly between France and Cameroon was played today.

France started with high intensity wanting to score. The same for Cameroon.

Melvine Malard opened the score in the 31st minute for France.

Griedge Mbock Bathy scored the second one for France in the 38th minute.

They went into halftime with a score of 2-0.

Ouleymata Sarr scored the 3rd and 4th goals of the game in the 58th and 63rd minute.

The game ended 4-0.