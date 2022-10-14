Deportivo Cali took a 1-2 win on their visit to Corinthians to start their Copa Libertadores journey on the right track.

Victoria opened the score for the home side in the 24th minute, and when everything seemed to be going in Corinthians' way, Ingrid Guerra came with the equalizer at the 42' mark.

Tatiana Ariza, the well-known Colombian star, scored the winning goal in the dying minutes at the 45+1 minute to give Deportivo Cali the win. Cali is now second in Group A, while Corinthians is third out of four.