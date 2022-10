Ñañas played against Defensor Sporting in the Women's Libertadores.

Defensor took the lead in the 10th minute.

They extended their lead in the 43rd minute.

Ñañas closed the gap in the 45th minute.

The first half ended 1-2.

Defensor extended their lead in the 63rd minute.

Ñañas closed the gap once again, and after they equalized the game.

It wasn't until the 90th minute that Ñañas took the lead.

The match ended 4-3.