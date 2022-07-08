The 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations reaches the dramatic climax that comes with the knockout phase. Four electric matches in the quarterfinals as we get closer to deciding the next African champion.
Here's your guide and How To Watch:
|
WOMEN'S AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
|
DATE
|
MATCH
|
ROUND
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
CHANNEL(S)
|
Wednesday, July 13
|
Zambia vs Senegal
|
Quarterfinals
|
12:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
6:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Wednesday, July 13
|
Morocco vs Botswana
|
Quarterfinals
|
3:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
8:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Thursday, July 14
|
Cameroon vs Nigeria
|
Quarterfinals
|
12:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
6:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Thursday, July 14
|
South Africa vs Tunisia
|
Quarterfinals
|
3:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
8:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
HOW TO WATCH:
|
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
|
YouTube TV
|
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
|
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
|
|
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
|
|
fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, SportsTV and Canela TV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
|
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
|
fuboTV, Fanatiz
|
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
|
fuboTV
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
|
|
fuboTV
