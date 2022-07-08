The 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations continues to heat up as the group stage gets defined this weekend with four promising matches heading into the knockout phase.

The LIVE soccer action continues on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS will broadcast live matches across the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English-language streaming and over-the-air channel beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Here's your guide and How To Watch:

WOMEN'S AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS DATE MATCH ROUND AIR TIME (EST) CHANNEL(S) Saturday, July 9 Cameroon vs Tunisia Group Stage 3:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS XTRA beIN SPORTS CONNECT 8:00 PM DELAY beIN SPORTS Saturday, July 9 Zambia vs Togo Group Stage 4:25 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS CONNECT 11:00 PM DELAY beIN SPORTS Sunday, July 10 South Africa vs Botswana Group Stage 3:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS CONNECT 8:00 PM DELAY beIN SPORTS Sunday, July 10 Nigeria vs Burundi Group Stage 3:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS XTRA beIN SPORTS CONNECT 10:00 PM DELAY beIN SPORTS Wednesday, July 13 TBD Quarterfinals 12:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS XTRA beIN SPORTS CONNECT 6:00 PM DELAY beIN SPORTS Wednesday, July 13 TBD Quarterfinals 3:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS XTRA beIN SPORTS CONNECT 8:00 PM DELAY beIN SPORTS Thursday, July 14 TBD Quarterfinals 12:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS XTRA beIN SPORTS CONNECT 6:00 PM DELAY beIN SPORTS Thursday, July 14 TBD Quarterfinals 3:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS XTRA beIN SPORTS CONNECT 8:00 PM DELAY beIN SPORTS

HOW TO WATCH:

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES CHANNEL TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE STREAMING SERVICES OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS beIN SPORTS YouTube TV beIN SPORTS Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz beIN SPORTS en Español beIN SPORTS CONNECT beIN SPORTS XTRA The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV. Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, SportsTV and Canela TV. Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.



For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.