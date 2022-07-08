The 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations continues to heat up as the group stage gets defined this weekend with four promising matches heading into the knockout phase.
The LIVE soccer action continues on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS will broadcast live matches across the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English-language streaming and over-the-air channel beIN SPORTS XTRA.
Here's your guide and How To Watch:
|
WOMEN'S AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
|
DATE
|
MATCH
|
ROUND
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
CHANNEL(S)
|
Saturday, July 9
|
Cameroon vs Tunisia
|
Group Stage
|
3:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
8:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Saturday, July 9
|
Zambia vs Togo
|
Group Stage
|
4:25 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
11:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Sunday, July 10
|
South Africa vs Botswana
|
Group Stage
|
3:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
8:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Sunday, July 10
|
Nigeria vs Burundi
|
Group Stage
|
3:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
10:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Wednesday, July 13
|
TBD
|
Quarterfinals
|
12:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
6:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Wednesday, July 13
|
TBD
|
Quarterfinals
|
3:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
8:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Thursday, July 14
|
TBD
|
Quarterfinals
|
12:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
6:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
|
Thursday, July 14
|
TBD
|
Quarterfinals
|
3:50 PM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|
8:00 PM DELAY
|
beIN SPORTS
HOW TO WATCH:
|
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
|
YouTube TV
|
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
|
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
|
|
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
|
|
fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, SportsTV and Canela TV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
|
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
|
fuboTV, Fanatiz
|
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
|
fuboTV
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
|
|
fuboTV
For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.