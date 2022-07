A thrilling initial game of the WAFCON between Morocco and Burkina Faso.

Morocco, the locals, started off with great intensity towards Burkina Faso. Yet, Burkina defended heavily to not concede a goal.

In the 29th minute of the game, Ghizlane Chebbak scored an outstanding free-kick that gave Morocco the lead after the play was repeated due to a VAR revision.

The game continued with great intensity but it wasn’t enough to score another goal.

The match ended 1-0 in favor of Morocco.