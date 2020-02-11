Weekend Winners: Hope Solo on USWNT's 2020 Olympic Chances February 11, 2020 01:59 2:31 min The United States women's national team are the favorites to clinch gold at this summer's Olympic Games, but Hope Solo is expecting stiff competition in Tokyo. United States Olympics Hope Solo Women's Soccer USWNT -Latest Videos 1:16 min Report: Barca Look to Replace Suarez With Suarez 1:07 min Report: Villarreal Reject Chukwueze Bid 1:46 min Aduriz Tired of Barca, Madrid Duopoly 0:30 min Emery Blasts Attitude of Arsenal 'Stars' 25:59 min Sports Burst - Madrid Roll On With Osasuna Rout 2:00 min PitchCam: Griezmann's View of Epic Comeback 0:48 min Mahomes Compared to Pele by Former Coach 7:08 min Emery: "I Could've Been The Best In The World." 0:30 min Ozil Uncertain On Arsenal Future 0:55 min Mourinho Happy At Spurs