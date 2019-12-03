Weekend Winners: 'Alisson Is Not The World's Best Goalkeeper' - Hope Solo December 3, 2019 02:32 1:19 min Alisson may have scooped the inaugural Yachine Trophy, but the Liverpool shot-stopper is not Hope Solo's choice for world's best goalkeeper. Liverpool Marc-André ter Stegen Jan Oblak Hope Solo Alisson Weekend Winners -Latest Videos 1:29 min Messi Wins Record Sixth Ballon d'Or 6:44 min Besiktas Continue Hot Streak Against Kayserispor 1:49 min Messi Recounts His Ballon d'Or Wins 1:51 min PitchCam: Griezmann Faces Old Flame Atleti 1:46 min VAR Awards Besiktas Controversial Goal 2:12 min Pochettino: I Am Open to All Projects 1:05 min Rodgers Addresses Arsenal Links 1:47 min Rakitic Confused By Reduced Barca Role 2:16 min Jamie Easton Speaks To Ter Stegen After 1-0 Win 5:46 min Messi Sinks Atleti With Late Winner