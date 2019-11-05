Weekend Winners: Hope Solo Endorses Jose Mourinho's Coaching Style November 5, 2019 01:44 2:17 min With Jose Mourinho's name being heavily linked with Bayern Munich and Arsenal, Hope Solo says she would love to have played under the Special One. Bayern Munich Arsenal Jose Mourinho Hope Solo Weekend Winners -Latest Videos 0:22 min Ten Hag Rules Out Bayern Return 2:18 min PitchCam: Chicharito Comes On In Atleti Draw 1:59 min Dembele Has To Earn His Place - Valverde 1:20 min Valverde Not Panicking After Levante Loss 0:54 min Ancelotti Praises Balotelli's Response to Racism 0:45 min Brady, Belichick Critical of Pats' Performance 0:58 min Report: Bale Wants January Exit 0:30 min Vasilyev Says Mbappe Plans to Join Real Madrid 1:06 min Pochettino Hits Out At VAR 4:29 min Real Sociedad Defeat Granada 2-1, Move To Fourth