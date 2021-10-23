The final qualy session of the season for the W-Series got British racers as protagonists, with Abbi Pulling, from Puma, getting the pole for the first race, while Jamie Chadwick, from Veloce, ended up second, grabbing the first starting place at the second race. The Spaniard Belen García got third place ahead of the final two races of the season at the Circuit of the Americas.

Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick are tied at the top of the standings with 109 points, meaning that second place from the Veloce driver might be key for her title challenge.