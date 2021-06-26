In a dramatic season-opening race that saw an early clash between defending W Series champion Jamie Chadwick and Jessica Hawkins, and a safety car restart after Marta Garcia's no. 19 car was disabled, pole-winner Alice Powell came away with the win at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.



Powell - who was dominant all weekend with fastest laps in practice and qualifying - was joined on the podium by Sarah Moore and Fabienne Wohlwend.