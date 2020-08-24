The 2019-20 UEFA Women's Champions League has reached the semifinal stage in Spain and two of the competition's biggest teams and rivals are going head-to-head on our free to air channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Lyon take to the San Mamés turf looking for a record fifth UEFA Women's Champions League title in a row, but the fellow French giants of Paris Saint-Germain stand in the way in a winner-takes-all clash.

The winner will meet either Barcelona or Wolfsburg, who face off on Tuesday.

Wednesday's contest pits two Canadian internationals against each other with defender, Kadeisha Buchanan, up against PSG's rising star striker, Jordyn Huitema. Canada's Ashley Lawrence and USWNT defender Alana Cook will also star for PSG.

PSG will be out for revenge after losing to OL earlier this month in the French Cup final. That game, like September’s Trophée des Championnes Féminin before it, saw Lyon triumph after a penalty shootout. Jean-Luc Vasseur’s first season in charge of the six-time Champions League winners also beat included a victory over Paris in league play.

History favors Lyon to progress to Sunday’s final, with Les Lyonnaises having won 32 of the teams’ previous 44 meetings.

UWCL semifinal: PSG vs. Lyon

Wednesday, August 26th @ 1:50pm ET / 10:50am PT

Watch for FREE on beIN SPORTS XTRA