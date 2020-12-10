PSG Take First Leg Lead Over Gornik Leczna December 10, 2020 19:38 3:33 min Jordyn Huitema was involved with both goals as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 2-0 win in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32. PSG Highlights UEFA Women's Champions League Women's Soccer -Latest Videos 3:33 min PSG Take First Leg Lead Over Gornik Leczna 1:33 min Ronaldo's Sister Trolls Messi After Juve Win 0:48 min Huitema Nets PSG Opener Against Gornik Leczna 0:33 min Sports Burst - Third Time Lucky For Zidane? 0:34 min Cafu: "Messi At PSG Would Be Phenomenal" 0:29 min Is Solskjaer The Right Coach For Man United? 1:03 min I Won't Be The Ferguson Of Real Madrid – Zidane 0:00 min Italy World Cup Hero Paolo Rossi Dies Aged 64 0:58 min Boca Juniors Defeat Internacional On Penalties 4:11 min Coquimbo Unido Take First Leg With Win Over Junior