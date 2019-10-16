UWCL - Breidablik 0-3 PSG: Marie-Antoinette Katoto Picks Out A Corner To Make It 3-0 October 16, 2019 21:01 0:56 min Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored in the 29th minute to give PSG a 3-0 lead over Breidablik in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League Round of 16 tie. PSG Soccer UEFA Women's Champions League Women's Soccer -Latest Videos 1:30 min Report: Real Betis Pursue Emre Can 1:05 min Messi Presented With Sixth Golden Shoe 3:02 min Ducati Development Vs Marquez Brilliance 0:30 min LaLiga Proposes Moving El Clasico 1:12 min Liverpool's TAA Sets World Record 0:45 min Bulgaria Coach Offers Racism Apology To England 1:16 min Lazio Punished Over Racist Ultra Behavior 5:40 min 10-Man Uruguay Fight Back For 1-1 Draw In Peru 1:33 min Nunez Scores On Debut To Draw Uruguay Level 0:50 min Lonzano Leaves Mexico Match Injured