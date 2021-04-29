Barcelona Femeni play hosts to Paris Saint-Germain Feminine at the Estadi Johann Cruyff on Sunday in battle to determine who advances to the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

Having eliminated five-time reigning champions, Lyon, from the competition in the previous round, Les Parisiennes travel to Spain looking for an away goal to tip the balance in their favor following last week's 1-1 first-leg draw.

The contest holds plenty of intrigue for north American fans with Canadian star striker Jordyn Huitema and USWNT defender Alana Cook, who scored the equalizer in the first leg, looking to guide PSG to their third Champions League final.

UWCL Semi-final second leg:

Barcelona vs. PSG - Sunday, May 2 @ 6:00AM ET / 3:00AM PT on beIN XTRA