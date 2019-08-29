England right-back Lucy Bronze won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award on Thursday.

Bronze, who helped lead the Lionesses to the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, also won the Women's Champions League with Lyon.

The first English woman to win the award!



Congrats, @LucyBronze 🎉😏https://t.co/mise41mXaH — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 29, 2019

The England defender beat out her Lyon team-mates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry.