England right-back Lucy Bronze won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award on Thursday.
Bronze, who helped lead the Lionesses to the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, also won the Women's Champions League with Lyon.
The England defender beat out her Lyon team-mates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry.
