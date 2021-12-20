Women's Champions League quarter-final draw is defined

Women's Champions League quarter-finals are coming and today the draw was performed today and the matches with the best 8 teams were defined.

PSG is facing Bayern Munich and the winner will play against the best team between Juventus and Olympique de Lyon in the semifinals. The other two matches are Real Madrid-Barcelona and Arsenal-Wolfsburg.

The clashes are set and all teams are expecting to be in the great final, in Turin on May 22nd, 2022.