UWCL: Lyon vs. PSG - Watch LIVE!

Lyon hold a 1-0 lead over Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Sunday's UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Wendie Renard's penalty sealed a shutout win for the six-time Women's Champions League holders in the first leg.

With a record fifth-straight title in the competition still within reach, the reigning European champions travel to the French capital aiming to continue their perfect record in the quarter-final stage.

Lyon have won all 11 of their previous quarter-final games and hold the historic edge over PSG in the UWCL, having beaten Les Parisiennes in one final (2017) and two semi-finals (2016 and 2020).