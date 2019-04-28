Español
UEFA Women's Champions League

Lyon to Meet Barcelona in Women's Champions League Final

A 3-2 win over Chelsea saw Lyon stamp their ticket to a fourth straight Women's Champions League final, where they will face Barcelona.

Lyon booked their place in the Women's Champions League final with a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday, triumphing 3-2 on aggregate.

Five-time winners Lyon are hunting a fourth successive Champions League triumph and they edged out the resilient Chelsea to set up a meeting with Barcelona in Budapest on May 18.

Maren Mjelde's own goal put the French side ahead in the 17th minute, but the Blues drew level on the day when Ji So-yun curled in a free-kick before half-time.

 

Karen Carney hit the woodwork in the 58th minute as Chelsea pushed to take the tie to extra time, before Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg squandered a chance to put the result beyond doubt.

 

However, Lyon held firm to progress to their eighth Champions League final since 2010.

