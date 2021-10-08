MIKEL OYARZABAL

Spain

“Of course, they are big players, and we know their level, but I think you shouldn’t be afraid of anybody. We always have respect for our rivals, because they are a great team, but we are not afraid. I believe that we have shown that we are a big team as well. Beyond any player or name, we have shown collective work. So, I think we should be focused on that. Trying to give a collective performance, and if we are efficient, as I said, I think we have a good chance of winning."