(Spanish): Luis Enrique, Spain head coach:

(about the match)

"We will try to create more goal chances than our opponents. We will try to have more ball possession, because that it is vital for us. We will try to manage the game better (than them) and to convert our goal chances, that I am sure we are going to create. Then, if our opponents are better we will have to accept it. But I think that for us this is a very exciting, where we have nothing to lose and a lot to gain."

(about Italy)

"For sure at the moment they are one of the best teams not only in Europe – the best team in Europe, but in the world."

SOURCE: UEFA