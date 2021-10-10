Nicolo Barella and Domenico Berardi struck in the second half as Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 to claim third place at the 2021 Nations League Finals on Sunday.

Roberto Martinez's side, who let slip a two-goal lead to lose to France on Thursday, were denied twice by the woodwork either side of Barella's volley, which gave the reigning European champions the lead just a minute after the interval.

Berardi then scored from the penalty spot to add a second for Roberto Mancini's team, who had their record 37-game unbeaten run ended by Spain in Wednesday's semi-final, before Charles de Ketelaere netted a late consolation.

Italy banished any demons after their first competitive loss on home soil since 1999 while Belgium - having faltered in a Euro 2020 quarter-final against the same opponents - may now have to wait until the 2022 World Cup to inflict revenge.

Federico Chiesa blasted the first chance of the contest narrowly over from a tight angle before a deflected effort from Berardi was parried away by Thibaut Courtois.

Toby Alderweireld's near-post header then forced Gianluigi Donnarumma's first save, but the Italy goalkeeper could only stand and watch as Alexis Saelemaekers curled onto the crossbar moments later.

Barella responded by sending a speculative long-range effort over before Chiesa was excellently denied by Courtois' legs on the stroke of half-time.

Courtois, however, was no match for Barella's right-footed volley straight after the break, the midfielder finding the bottom corner to open the scoring.

Michy Batshuayi almost immediately drew Belgium level, his right-footed drive cannoning into the bar, before Timothy Castagne needlessly fouled Chiesa to concede a penalty, one Berardi converted despite Courtois getting a hand to the effort.

Yannick Carrasco struck the right-hand post and while De Ketelaere did roll through Donnarumma's legs to score, Belgium could were unable to find a late leveller.

Roberto Mancini, Italy head coach:

(On Italy run in the Nations League)

"We have played two good despite our defeat against Spain. We played with 10-men most of the match and that made things even more complicated, but in general we played two good matches. Of course, it was disappointing to lose our first match but today we played a great match. The players were good, and we changed a few players so that was also positive, and the team still played well. "

(On their key World Cup qualifier against Switzerland)

"That match it will be very difficult like it was when we played at the Euro 2020 and when we played at Basilea (0-0). We play at home, and it will be so important to play a good match because after the Euro that's going to be the match of the year for us. We know we must win and let's see how it goes. "

(On France vs Spain)

"It will be a beautiful match with two great teams. I like Spain a lot but France has extraordinary players. Spain is a young team, but I think it is going to be a beautiful match. I don't know who is the favourite to win. "