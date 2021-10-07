Luis Enrique led his side's training on Thursday ahead of their Nations League final on Sunday.

Spain's head coach has put emphasis on nurturing young talent since he took the job, even giving Gavi his debut against Italy to become Spain's youngest ever player at the age of 17.

The Barcelona teenager Gavi Paez only made his first-team debut for Barcelona a month ago, breaking the national record set by Angel Zubieta in 1936.

Gavi is joined by a host of young players in Luis Enrique's squad, including Bryan Gil and Yeremi Pino.