Manchester City forward, Fernan Torres, reacted after he scored a brace to give Spain a 2-1 win against Italy in the Nations League semi-finals on Wednesday.

(Spanish): Ferran Torres, Spain forward:

"First of all I am very happy for the win, for how we played until the end of the match, including the last few minutes which were difficult for us. Now we are focused on the final.

"At the Euro we were a young group which was growing up a lot, and I think it is showing on the pitch. I think that this win against Italy in their stadium is a big step forward, so now we need to focus on Sunday's match."

"We have a young squad but we also have the veteran players who help us a lot, they know what a young player needs. The manager has put a lot of confidence in us, and I think it is very important. He is working a lot with us, we need to keep getting better."

(On Spain midfielder Gavi)

"We know how young he is, off the pitch he is a different person, he is a very calm and reserved kid. We know what he can do on the pitch and tonight's match showed the kind of player that he can become."