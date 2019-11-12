Sterling: "Emotions Got The Better Of Me"

Raheem Sterling admitted emotions got the better of him in a bust up with Joe Gomez, but the England star is moving on after being dropped.

Sterling, 24, was reportedly involved in a physical confrontation with Gomez at England's training base on Monday and has been dropped for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

The Manchester City star and Gomez were also involved in an altercation during Liverpool's 3-1 win over the Premier League champions on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram, Sterling said it was time to move on, but admitted he had let his emotions get the better of him.

"First and foremost everyone knows what that game means to me!" he wrote.

"Everyone knows that I am not that way inclined and more to the point ... both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on.

"We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me.

"We move [sic] this is why we play this sport because of our love for it – me and @joegomez5 are good we both understand it was a 5-10 second thing it's done we move forward and not make this bigger than it is.

"Let's get focus [sic] on our game on Thursday."

England are on the verge of qualifying for next year's tournament and face Kosovo in Pristina on Sunday after their clash with Montenegro.