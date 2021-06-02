Associate Press

Denmark have already made their mark on the forthcoming European Championship by building the world's biggest-ever soccer ball made out of Lego bricks to mark the tournament.

Although the Danish national side don't start their Euro 2020 campaign until 12 June, the country has already entered the record books with the enormous ball which comprises 173,600 classic Lego bricks - and no glue.

The ball took over 150 hours to build at the company's Lego House in Billund and stands at over 4.10 meters in height.

The ball will remain standing until the end of the European Championship on 11 July.