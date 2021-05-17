GOAL - James Westwood

Eden Hazard has been named in Belgium's squad for Euro 2020 following another injury-hit campaign at Real Madrid.

Hazard has struggled for form since swapping Chelsea for Madrid in a €100 million (£86m/$121m) deal back in June 2019, with persistent injury problems preventing him from living up to that hefty price tag.

The 30-year-old only recently returned to action after a muscle issue, but has been included in Roberto Martinez's final shortlist for this summer's European Championship, which is due to kick off on June 11.

Belgium's Euro 2020 squad

Hazard is one of 26 players in Belgium's squad under the newly-expanded tournament rules, with his Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois also making the final cut as the country's number one goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, nine Premier League players have been called up, including Leicester City trio Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet, and Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne.

Inter's Romelu Lukaku - Belgium's all-time leading scorer - has also been included alongside Napoli's Dries Mertens and Hazard's brother Thorgan, who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Hazard's record for Madrid in 2020-21

Hazard has only managed to appear in 21 games across all competitions for Madrid so far this term, with his latest outing coming from the bench in a 1-0 win away at Athletic Club on Sunday.

The former Chelsea star has just four goals and one assist to his name, but could have the chance to add to his tally when Zinedine Zidane's side take on Villarreal in their final La Liga fixture of the season on May 22.

The bigger picture

Martinez's decision to take Hazard to the Euros will likely have been based on his sterling record at international level rather than his exploits for Madrid in 2020-21.

The mercurial winger has won 106 caps for his country to date, scoring 32 goals, and was the standout player during their last major tournament showing at the 2018 World Cup.

Hazard will have a good chance of starting Belgium's Group B opener against Russia on June 12 if he can stay fit, with fixtures against Denmark and Finland set to follow for Martinez's side as they bid to reach the knockout stages.