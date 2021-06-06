Associated Press

Chelsea and France forward Olivier Giroud said on Sunday that he is absolutely at peace with Didier Deschamps' decision to call back Karim Benzema for Euro 2020 after more than five years of exile.

"I think it is normal that the media are enthusiastic about Karim's return. He is an additional weapon for this France team" Giroud said.

Asked about whether he can play alongside the Real Madrid striker, Giroud claimed that it's not out of question.

"We are not incompatible. We have different sets of skills that in certain moments can also be complementary."

France will face Bulgaria on Tuesday in their last friendly match before their debut at Euro 2020 against Germany on June 15th.

Les Bleus are in Group F with Germany, Hungary and Portugal.