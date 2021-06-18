Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following successful heart surgery, with the Denmark midfielder thanking the football world for the "incredible" support he has received.

Eriksen was given CPR on the pitch during last Saturday's match between Denmark and Finland having suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half.

It was confirmed he would be fitted with an implant to help regulate his heart rhythm and the Danish Football Association (DBU) announced on Friday that the operation was a success.

"Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet," a short statement read.

"Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor - and from there he will go home and spend time with his family."

An outpouring of public support followed the worrying scenes in Copenhagen after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and Denmark's 2-1 defeat to Belgium on Thursday was stopped for a minute's applause 10 minutes into the contest.

"Thank you for the massive number of greetings - it has been incredible to see and feel," Eriksen said.

"The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

"No need to say, that I will be cheering them on against Russia on Monday."

Having lost their first two games, Denmark need to beat Russia in their final Group B match to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.